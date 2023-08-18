President Tokayev visits Prometheus School in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Prometheus School in Almaty, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State surveyed the classes, laboratories, Daryn Go, Booky-Wooky teaching approaches, and the school infrastructure. The 840-seat school was unveiled on November 9, 2022. Its area is more than 12,000 square meters. 5.2 billion tenge was invested into the school. The school provides scholarships for gifted children from low-income families.
