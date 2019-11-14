Go to the main site
    President Tokayev visits meat-processing factory in Akmola region

    14 November 2019, 16:40

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to meat-processing factory «Bizhan» LLP during his working visit to Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The Head of State inspected production facilities and familiarized with the products produced at the regional factories.

    One of the largest meat-processing enterprises in the region, Bizhan LLP produces sausage products, byproducts, canned meat, and processed foods. Over 115 people work at the factory.

    During the visit governor of Akmola region, Yermek Marzhikpayev briefed President Tokayev on the development of agricultural and processing sector in the region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region President of Kazakhstan
