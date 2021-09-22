President Tokayev visits Khalyk Arena Sports Complex

AKTAU.KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Khalyk Arena Sports Complex in Aktau during his two-day working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev surveyed training halls at the sports complex designed for 2,500 people. The sports complex is equipped for 19 sports, including basketball, volleyball, track and field athletics, boxing, judo, weightlifting, swimming and so on.

During the visit the Head of State stressed that the Government pays utmost attention to sport and the development of mass sport in particular and expressed hope that local athletes can become world and Olympic champions in the future.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to athletes who train at the new sports complex.



