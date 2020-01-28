Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev visits Expo 2020 Dubai site

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 January 2020, 18:37
DUBAI. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Expo 2020 site which is set to be unveiled this October in Dubai, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State familiarized with the progress in construction of Kazakhstan’s pavilion. The UAE side made a presentation of the future exhibition for President Tokayev.

The Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. The expo will have a theme «Connecting Minds, Creating the Future». Some 20 million visitors are expected to attend the Expo 2020 Dubai. Kazakhstan’s pavilion is located in the Opportunity District in close proximity of the pavilion of the UAE.

photo

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan has been a frequent participant of the Expo events since 2008.

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Exhibition   Kazakhstan and the UAE  
