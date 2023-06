KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – During his working trip to Akmola region President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Akai dress-making and tailoring shop, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Head of State praised the quality of the goods made at the shop and wished its team success and prosperity.

The employees, in turn, thanked the President for continued support of small and medium enterprises.