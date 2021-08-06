Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev visits Central Asian countries' national goods exhibition

6 August 2021
TURKMENBASHI. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition of national goods of the Central Asian countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

As part of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Zhaparov, Emomali Rahmon, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited an exhibition of national goods.

The exhibition presented ideas, technologies, innovations in various sectors of the economy, industrial and production equipment, and products of various industries. The main purpose of the event is to create conditions for demonstrating achievements in the area of innovative technologies, exchanging experience, establishing effective cooperation between potential partners of the Central Asian countries.

Furthermore, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also became guests of the international festival of Central Asian national cuisine.

At the end, the presidents attended a concert of masters of arts of the Central Asian countries.


