Qazaq TV
8 November 2022, 07:38
AKTAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was on a working trip to Mangistau region on Monday, visited Beket Ata Mosque, Akorda press service reported.

The President surveyed the historical and cultural site and talked to local aksakals (old men).

In his words, a new impetus should be given to the development of Mangistau region. The government has already received appropriate instructions. «All the steps taken in this area will be under my personal control,» he said.

Photo: t.me/bort_01


