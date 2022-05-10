Go to the main site
    President Tokayev visits Atatürk Mausoleum

    10 May 2022, 16:22

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started his state visit to Türkiye from the Anıtkabir, the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State expressed profound respect for fraternal people of Türkiye wishing them wellbeing and prosperity. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the friendship between the nations would be eternal, and cooperation would further strengthen.

    The Kazakh delegation participated in the flower-laying ceremony.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
