      Almaty

    President Tokayev visits Alatau Creative Hub in Almaty

    19 November 2021, 20:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his working trip to Almaty city with a visit to ‘Alatau Creative Hub’ innovative center, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Unveiled in December 2020, the center has everything in place to develop programming skills, creative potential and virtual art. It offers 25 study clubs catering to all tastes.

    During the visit, President Tokayev familiarized with the center’s library, children’s game zone, a vocal studio, an IT laboratory, a multimedia center of traditional music and other amenities.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chatted and posed for photos with employees and visitors of the center.

    In addition, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported to the President on the development of the city’s transport system.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
