Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

President Tokayev visits Alatau Creative Hub in Almaty

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2021, 20:15
President Tokayev visits Alatau Creative Hub in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his working trip to Almaty city with a visit to ‘Alatau Creative Hub’ innovative center, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Unveiled in December 2020, the center has everything in place to develop programming skills, creative potential and virtual art. It offers 25 study clubs catering to all tastes.

During the visit, President Tokayev familiarized with the center’s library, children’s game zone, a vocal studio, an IT laboratory, a multimedia center of traditional music and other amenities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chatted and posed for photos with employees and visitors of the center.

In addition, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported to the President on the development of the city’s transport system.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital