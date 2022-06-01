Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev visits Al Farabi Kazakh National University

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 June 2022, 14:20
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Akorda press service reports.

First, the President visited the Al Farabi Museum which features rare manuscripts of Al Farabi and other exponents.

Next Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with scientific achievements and innovative developments at the exhibition unveiled there. The students told about the opportunities of their scientific and innovative projects in spheres such as healthcare, tourism, agro-chemistry, construction technologies, AI, and biotechnologies.

