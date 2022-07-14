Go to the main site
    President Tokayev urges to tackle inflation, increase citizens’ income

    14 July 2022, 11:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government and the National Bank should prioritize stabilizing the inflation and increasing the income of citizens, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday at the extended of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Government’s extended session, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that international institutes warn of a global economic slowdown followed by a spurt in inflation.

    «What we see is a protracted regional crisis. There are fears the situation will lead to a global crisis,» President Tokayev told participants of the session.

    He went on to emphasize that the Government and the National Bank should prioritize stabilizing the inflation and increasing the income of citizens. New workplaces need to be created.

    Earlier the Head of State revealed that inflation had accelerated to 14,5 percent, highest since 2015.


