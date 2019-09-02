Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev urges to stiffen penalties for pedophilia and human trafficking

    2 September 2019, 11:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demanded without delay to stiffen penalties for sexual abuse, pedophilia, distribution of drugs, human trafficking, and other grave crimes especially against children.

    The President also stressed that the country has been carried away by the humanization of the legislation not taking into consideration the fundamental rights of the citizens. He urged to stiffen punishment for sexual abuse, pedophilia, distribution of drugs, human trafficking, and other grave crimes especially against children.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships