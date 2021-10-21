Go to the main site
    President Tokayev urges to counter illegal Internet content

    21 October 2021, 12:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to counter illegal Internet content negatively affecting children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I agree on the issue of illegal Internet content which is of great current relevance for almost all countries. The process of countering illegal harmful content which includes information leading the youth on the wrong path should involve not only the State, which should not avoid the issue and play a primary role, but the entire society since the future of the country at stake,» said the President.

    The President noted the importance of developing mass sports among children in the country.

    «In my state-of-the-nation address I stated the importance of developing mass sports among children… We will assess the work of regional heads including on the development of children’s mass sports in certain regions,» said the Head of State.

    Notably, an extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun its work in the Kazakh capital.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

