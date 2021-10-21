Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev urges to counter illegal Internet content

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2021, 12:39
President Tokayev urges to counter illegal Internet content

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to counter illegal Internet content negatively affecting children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I agree on the issue of illegal Internet content which is of great current relevance for almost all countries. The process of countering illegal harmful content which includes information leading the youth on the wrong path should involve not only the State, which should not avoid the issue and play a primary role, but the entire society since the future of the country at stake,» said the President.

The President noted the importance of developing mass sports among children in the country.

«In my state-of-the-nation address I stated the importance of developing mass sports among children… We will assess the work of regional heads including on the development of children’s mass sports in certain regions,» said the Head of State.

Notably, an extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun its work in the Kazakh capital.


Internet   President of Kazakhstan    Sport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA