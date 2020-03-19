President Tokayev urges to be ready for any scenarios

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to be ready for any actions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

«It is crucial to be ready for any scenarios, including unfavorable economic development scenarios, including mobilization economy. We have to be ready for everything. The global situation is complicated,» the President said visiting the checkpoint in Nur-Sultan.

«It is impossible to cope with the current situation without such measures as quarantine. It requires coordination efforts, unity and measures such as quarantine for the sake of people’s health,» the President said.

Besides, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov reported to the President on the work of health workers during quarantine. 420 people are on duty at checkpoints in Nur-Sultan at large.