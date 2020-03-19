Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev urges to be ready for any scenarios

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 March 2020, 19:46
President Tokayev urges to be ready for any scenarios

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to be ready for any actions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

«It is crucial to be ready for any scenarios, including unfavorable economic development scenarios, including mobilization economy. We have to be ready for everything. The global situation is complicated,» the President said visiting the checkpoint in Nur-Sultan.

«It is impossible to cope with the current situation without such measures as quarantine. It requires coordination efforts, unity and measures such as quarantine for the sake of people’s health,» the President said.

Besides, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov reported to the President on the work of health workers during quarantine. 420 people are on duty at checkpoints in Nur-Sultan at large.


Coronavirus   President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek