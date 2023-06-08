Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev urges to allocate more funds to support International Fund for Saving Aral Sea

    8 June 2023, 12:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan exerts every effort to support friendly relations with the global and regional partners. We intend to boost regional cooperation with the fraternal countries of Central Asia,» the Kazakh President said taking the floor at the Astana International Forum.

    The President said Kazakhstan takes efforts to carry out reforms to introduce principles o equity, the supremacy of law, equality and justice. In a very short space of time, Kazakhstan reformed its institutions, limited presidential powers, amended the Constitution, rebooted the political and economic systems, and rooted out corruption.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the water level in the two great rivers of the region, Syrdariya and Amudariya, will decrease by 15% by 2050. To prevent the ecological catastrophe in the region the Head of State urged to allocate more funds to support International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. Water problems and climate change are closely related. Central Asia water security may be achieved only through close cooperation and joint efficient measures.

    The Head of State suggested building a project office of Central Asia in Almaty and holding a regional climate summit in Kazakhstan in 2026 under the aegis of the UN and other international organizations to debate climate-related issues in the region.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan might offer huge green economy opportunities and become a centre of renewable energy. To decarbonize and build a green economy at the desired rate we need resources and partnerships.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Aral Sea President of Kazakhstan Astana International Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy