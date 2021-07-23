Go to the main site
    President Tokayev urges electorate to take active part in rural akims’ elections

    23 July 2021, 10:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged electorate to take active part in the upcoming elections of rural akims set to be held in Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform reports.

    In his recent tweet President Tokayev reminded that the direct elections of rural akims will be held for the first time on July 25 in Kazakhstan.

    This event, according to the Kazakh President, signals a brand new stage in Kazakhstan’s political modernization.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to urge the electorate to take active part in the voting process and deliver all necessary changes in the interests of the Kazakhstani people.

    Recall that the Head of State signed the draft laws on the conduction of direct elections of rural akims on May 24, 2021.

    The upcoming elections will involve 2,346 akims of rural areas, 775 of which will be elected by the population.

    The registration of candidates wrapped up at 18:00 pm local time on July 14, 2021. The pre-election campaign kicked off right after that and came to an end on July 24, 2021.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

