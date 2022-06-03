President Tokayev urges all Kazakhstanis to make their historical choice

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In his televised address Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstanis are able to influence the future of the nation calling all to make their historical choice, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State stressed the strength of people should lie in unity and solidarity amid the unprecedented geostrategic uncertainty and need to solve complex problems the country facing now. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that genuine democracy suggests the active participation of each citizen in the common cause. By voting for new amendments people will say no to corruption, nepotism, and political and economic monopoly.

The President urges all to make their historical choice which will define the vector of Kazakhstan’s development.