President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

23 December 2022, 11:53

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan participated in the unveiling ceremony of the Tagzym memorial in Almaty on Friday, Kazinform has learned from the president’s official Telegram channel.

The memorial was installed in the Republic Square in memory of the victims of tragic January events (Qantar) in Almaty at the beginning of this year.

Photo: akorda.kz