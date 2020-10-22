Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev unveils 4th session of National Public Confidence Council

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 October 2020, 11:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has unveiled the fourth session of the National Council of Public Confidence in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform reports.

The fourth session is expected to focus on the issues related to the reform of state administration, solution of pressing social and ecological problems, protecting children’s rights, supporting people with special needs and other relevant issues.

The fourth session of the National Council of Public Confidence is being held in a virtual format. Its agenda is dedicated to the discussion of ways to implement the State-of-the-Nation Address by the Head of State «Kazakhstan in a new reality: Time for action».

Recall that the National Council for Public Confidence convened for the first time under the President’s chairmanship on September 6, 2019. The second and the third meetings of the council were held on December 20, 2019 and May 27, 2020, respectively.


