    President Tokayev: UN remains a beacon of hope standing by the millions of people

    24 October 2020, 10:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    «This is the moment when nations look back with pride and cherish the impressive path of continuous progress that the UN has attained over these years. And even today, when the world faces unprecedented health, geopolitical and economic crises, the UN remains a beacon of hope standing by the millions of people, especially the vulnerable,» the telegram says.

    Kazakhstan President expressed his full support to the vision and tireless efforts of António Guterres to make the UN system more efficient, accountable and coherent.

    «It is our urgent responsibility to maintain and safeguard the fundamental goals and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter. Please be assured of Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to embrace the UN action towards a more sustainable, secure and inclusive future,» President Tokayev underscored.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished António Guterres and all of his UN team every success in their noble endeavours.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    UN President of Kazakhstan
