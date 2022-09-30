Go to the main site
    President Tokayev tours Nevzorov Family Museum of Fine Arts in Semey

    30 September 2022, 18:38

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Abai region, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Museum of Fine Arts named after the Nevzorov Family in Semey, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the visit, the Kazakh President heard the history of the museum which houses over 5,000 items, representing fine arts of Kazakhstan, Russian fine arts of the late 18th and early 20th century, Western European painting and graphic arts of the late 16th and early 20th century, as well as Central Asian, Georgian, Armenian, and Belarusian art of the 20th century.

    Had been opened in 1985 as a scientific and art department of the local history museum, the Nevzorov Family Museum of Fine Arts received a status of an independent museum in 1988.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Adlet Seilkhanov

