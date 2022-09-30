Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President Tokayev tours Nevzorov Family Museum of Fine Arts in Semey
30 September 2022, 18:38

President Tokayev tours Nevzorov Family Museum of Fine Arts in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Abai region, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Museum of Fine Arts named after the Nevzorov Family in Semey, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the visit, the Kazakh President heard the history of the museum which houses over 5,000 items, representing fine arts of Kazakhstan, Russian fine arts of the late 18th and early 20th century, Western European painting and graphic arts of the late 16th and early 20th century, as well as Central Asian, Georgian, Armenian, and Belarusian art of the 20th century.

Had been opened in 1985 as a scientific and art department of the local history museum, the Nevzorov Family Museum of Fine Arts received a status of an independent museum in 1988.


Photo: t.me/bort_01

Related news
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
Former architecture uncovered in restoration of Rio’s National Museum
Read also
Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships

News

Archive