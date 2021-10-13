President Tokayev to take part in CIS Heads of State Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States later this week, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the virtual regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States to be held on October 15 under the presidency of Belarus.

The CIS leaders will discuss the state and prospects of deepening cooperation within the Commonwealth. Kazakhstan will take over the presidency in the CIS in 2022,» Uali wrote in a Facebook post.