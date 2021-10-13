Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev to take part in CIS Heads of State Council meeting

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 October 2021, 15:13
President Tokayev to take part in CIS Heads of State Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States later this week, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the virtual regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States to be held on October 15 under the presidency of Belarus.

The CIS leaders will discuss the state and prospects of deepening cooperation within the Commonwealth. Kazakhstan will take over the presidency in the CIS in 2022,» Uali wrote in a Facebook post.


President of Kazakhstan    CIS   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events