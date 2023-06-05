President Tokayev to take part in Astana International Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to take part in the state flag-raising ceremony today, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the ceremony, the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan will award the officer ranks to the best graduates of the military higher education institutions.

On June 8, President Tokayev will address the plenary session of the Astana International Forum. Participants of the forum themed ‘Tackling challenges through dialogue: Towards cooperation, development and progress’ will discuss the climate change, food shortage and energy security.

Attending this year’s edition of the forum are Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, Under-Secretary General of the United Nations and Executive secretary of ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and many others.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum.