President Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye

15 March 2023, 09:13
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At an invitation of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Ankara to participate in the extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The event will discuss the areas of the OTS activity in emergency management and rendering humanitarian assistance including the issues of coordination and strengthening the interaction in the fight against disasters.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also meet the Turkish President during the visit.
News