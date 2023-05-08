Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia

    8 May 2023, 17:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 8-9, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia, Kazinform learned from Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay.

    «In Tverskoy district, the President will visit The Rzhev Memorial and will honour the memory of the Kazakh warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Divisions killed in one of the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War.

    The Head of State will visit also the mass grave in Trubino village where his uncle Kassym Boltayev is buried. About 22,000 soldiers and officers called up from Kazakhstan participated in the Battles of Rzhev.

    On May 9, at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the military parade dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

    The Russian side invited the leaders of the CIS states to the event,» Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Facebook account.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
    Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
    Carbon monoxide poisoning likely caused death of 5 people in Almaty region, police say
    Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region