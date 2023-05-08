Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 May 2023, 17:37
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 8-9, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia, Kazinform learned from Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay.

«In Tverskoy district, the President will visit The Rzhev Memorial and will honour the memory of the Kazakh warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Divisions killed in one of the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War.

The Head of State will visit also the mass grave in Trubino village where his uncle Kassym Boltayev is buried. About 22,000 soldiers and officers called up from Kazakhstan participated in the Battles of Rzhev.

On May 9, at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the military parade dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian side invited the leaders of the CIS states to the event,» Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Facebook account.


President of Kazakhstan    Russia    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region
Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region
Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives
Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives
152M babies born preterm in last decade: WHO
152M babies born preterm in last decade: WHO
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023