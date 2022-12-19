President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan

19 December 2022, 18:09

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is expected to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on December 21-22, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

During the talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Head of State will discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects of further strengthening of trade and economic and transit and transport interaction, as well as humanitarian cooperation.

In addition, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to focus on the key issues of regional and international agenda.

A wide range of bilateral contracts and agreements are to be signed on the sidelines of the visit.