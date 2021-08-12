Go to the main site
    President Tokayev to pay state visit to Republic of Korea

    12 August 2021, 11:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On August 16-17, at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    In Seoul, the two leaders will hold bilateral negotiations, during which they will discuss the prospects for further development of the strategic partnership between the two countries. It is planned to adopt a Joint statement and the signing of a number of intergovernmental documents following the talks.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Seoul also includes meetings with the heads of major Korean companies, prominent political figures. Besides, a number of commercial contracts for the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan are expected to be signed.

    In addition, while in Seoul, President Tokayev will open a monument dedicated to outstanding Kazakh poet Abai.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

