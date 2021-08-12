Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev to pay state visit to Republic of Korea

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 August 2021, 11:08
President Tokayev to pay state visit to Republic of Korea

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On August 16-17, at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In Seoul, the two leaders will hold bilateral negotiations, during which they will discuss the prospects for further development of the strategic partnership between the two countries. It is planned to adopt a Joint statement and the signing of a number of intergovernmental documents following the talks.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Seoul also includes meetings with the heads of major Korean companies, prominent political figures. Besides, a number of commercial contracts for the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan are expected to be signed.

In addition, while in Seoul, President Tokayev will open a monument dedicated to outstanding Kazakh poet Abai.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and South Korea   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln