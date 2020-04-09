Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev to participate in Turkic Council teleconference

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2020, 22:09
President Tokayev to participate in Turkic Council teleconference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) scheduled for April 10, Kazinform reports.

The summit which is set to be held in the format of a teleconference will be dedicated to the cooperation and solidarity in fight against Covid-19, President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed via Facebook.

The Summit will take place at the initiative of Chairman of the Turkic Council, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Participants of the teleconference will discuss the measures taken at the national level to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as the development of multilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare. The teleconference will result in the adoption of the Joint declaration.


Coronavirus   President of Kazakhstan    Turkic speaking states    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region