    President Tokayev to meet with EU Special Representative for Central Asia

    14 August 2019, 20:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on August 15 in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Berik Ualirevealed in a Facebook post that the meeting between President Tokayev and EUSpecial Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian is scheduled for August15. During the meetings the sides are expected to discuss Kazakhstan-EUcooperation and focus on the practical implementation of the new EU Strategyfor Central Asia adopted on June 17.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan
