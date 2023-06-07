Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings

    7 June 2023, 09:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to hold a number of meetings today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev is set to hold talks with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum (AIF). The sides will focus on the prospects of development of Kazakhstan-OSCE partnership during the talks in Astana.

    During the meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, the sides will discuss cooperation in education, science and culture. 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also host the Qatari delegation led by Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The heads of state are expected to touch upon the prospects of further expansion of strategic partnership in trade and economic as well as investment spheres.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    OSCE President of Kazakhstan UNESCO Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future