Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 June 2023, 09:17
President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to hold a number of meetings today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev is set to hold talks with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum (AIF). The sides will focus on the prospects of development of Kazakhstan-OSCE partnership during the talks in Astana.

During the meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, the sides will discuss cooperation in education, science and culture. 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also host the Qatari delegation led by Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The heads of state are expected to touch upon the prospects of further expansion of strategic partnership in trade and economic as well as investment spheres.


OSCE   President of Kazakhstan    UNESCO   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches