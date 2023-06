President Tokayev to have a phone call with Uzbek counterpart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to have a phone talk with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

