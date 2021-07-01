President Tokayev to deliver video statement at General Equality Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to address the participants of the virtual Generation Equality Forum, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Official Spokesperson Berik Uali.

«Today, approximately at 19.15 Nur-Sultan Time, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a video statement at the Generation Equality Forum, organized by the UN Women, the governments of France and Mexico,» Berik Uali wrote in a Facebook post.

The virtual forum is designed to consolidate global efforts in gender equality area, the main goal of which is to create a multilateral mechanism based on the practical commitments of all participants involved in the process.