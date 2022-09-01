Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev to deliver State-of-the-Nation Address today
1 September 2022 09:46

President Tokayev to deliver State-of-the-Nation Address today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver today State-of-the-Nation Address at a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.

The major part of the Address will focus on socio-economic development of the country.

The Address will be broadcast live at 11:00 am on the national TV channels and news websites.

Besides, live updates will be published on official social media accounts of the Presidential press service.


