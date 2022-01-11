Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev to deliver speech, name nominee for PM

    11 January 2022, 09:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a meeting of the Majilis to nominate the candidate for the post of Prime Minister as well as will set concrete tasks to tackle the pressing issues in the political and socio-economic spheres, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The meeting will be broadcast on Khabar 24 TV channel at 11:15am Nur-Sultan time.

    Notably, on January 5 the Head of State held the meeting on the issues of the socio-economic situation in the country, where he announced the resignation of Askar Mamin as Prime Minister at his will. Alikhan Smailov was appointed acting PM.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships