President Tokayev to deliver speech, name nominee for PM

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2022, 09:31
President Tokayev to deliver speech, name nominee for PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a meeting of the Majilis to nominate the candidate for the post of Prime Minister as well as will set concrete tasks to tackle the pressing issues in the political and socio-economic spheres, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The meeting will be broadcast on Khabar 24 TV channel at 11:15am Nur-Sultan time.

Notably, on January 5 the Head of State held the meeting on the issues of the socio-economic situation in the country, where he announced the resignation of Askar Mamin as Prime Minister at his will. Alikhan Smailov was appointed acting PM.

