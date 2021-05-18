President Tokayev to chair session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council under the chairmanship of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to be held on May 21, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s official spokesperson Berik Uali.

Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich are expected to participate in the online session.

President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev are to take part in the event as the heads of observer states under the EAEU.

According to Uali, participants will pay utmost attention to international interaction in the post-crisis period and eliminating obstacles in the EAEU inner market.



