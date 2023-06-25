Go to the main site
    President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council

    25 June 2023, 08:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair an extraordinary session of the Security Council, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State will hear reports of the Prime Minister, heads of security, defense and law enforcement agencies on the measures taken to implement his instructions regarding the situation in Russia.

    The immediate plan of action on neutralizing possible negative impacts of the situation in the neighboring country on the safety of the people of Kazakhstan and economy of our country is expected to be adopted at the session.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

