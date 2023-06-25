Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2023, 08:02
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair an extraordinary session of the Security Council, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State will hear reports of the Prime Minister, heads of security, defense and law enforcement agencies on the measures taken to implement his instructions regarding the situation in Russia.

The immediate plan of action on neutralizing possible negative impacts of the situation in the neighboring country on the safety of the people of Kazakhstan and economy of our country is expected to be adopted at the session.


President of Kazakhstan    Russia    Akorda presidential residence  
