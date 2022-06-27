Go to the main site
    President Tokayev to attend VI Caspian Summit in Ashgabat

    27 June 2022, 09:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Several events with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are scheduled to be held this week, Akorda press service informs.

    Thus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting of the Management Council of the Astana International Financial Center on June 27, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    On June 29, the President will participate in the VI Caspian Summit to be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

    On June 30, the Head of State will hold a regular meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms in the Akorda Palace.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

