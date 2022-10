President Tokayev to attend SCO Heads of State Summit in Samarkand

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the press service of Akorda reported.

Several documents will be adopted at the Summit.

In Uzbekistan, President Tokayev will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of other countries.