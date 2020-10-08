Go to the main site
    President Tokayev to attend peacekeeping exercises in Almaty region

    8 October 2020, 12:47

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived today in Almaty region to participate in the peacekeeping exercises, Kazinform reports.

    President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali shared the news via his official Facebook account.

    According to his post, during the visit the President of Kazakhstan and Commander-in-Chief will familiarize with the activity of a local peacekeeping training center, watch the active phase of the exercises aimed at the improvement of peacekeeping operations and address the participants of the exercises.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan
