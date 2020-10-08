Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 October 2020, 12:47
President Tokayev to attend peacekeeping exercises in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived today in Almaty region to participate in the peacekeeping exercises, Kazinform reports.

President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali shared the news via his official Facebook account.

According to his post, during the visit the President of Kazakhstan and Commander-in-Chief will familiarize with the activity of a local peacekeeping training center, watch the active phase of the exercises aimed at the improvement of peacekeeping operations and address the participants of the exercises.


