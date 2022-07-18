Qazaq TV
President Tokayev to attend 4th Consultative Meeting of CA Leaders in Cholpon-Ata
18 July 2022 11:50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 20-21, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asia Heads of State, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.

The meeting will focus on the issues of strengthening the interaction of the Central Asian countries in a joint response to the challenges and threats to regional security. The presidents will also discuss the prospects of broadening cooperation to ensure sustainable economic growth of the region’s countries. Another issue on the agenda will be further strengthening the cultural-humanitarian cooperation of the Central Asian countries.

The presidents of the Central Asian countries will also sign a number of documents aimed at strengthening friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation among the region’s countries.


