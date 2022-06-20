Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev to address BRICS Summit High-Level Dialogue on Global Development

    20 June 2022, 10:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Akorda press service has announced a number of upcoming events President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to take part in this week, Kazinform reports.

    On Tuesday the Head of State will meet with representatives of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation as well as prominent chess players in the Akorda presidential residence.

    President Tokayev will attend a solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s police on June 23.

    On Friday, the Head of State will address the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development within the framework of the 14th BRICS Summit virtually at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed